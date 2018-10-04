Over 6.5 Million Pounds Of Beef Were Recalled For Salmonella Contamination

Calling all beef-eaters: Check your refrigerators. Early this morning, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that around 6,500,966 pounds of beef product have been recalled due to suspected Salmonella contamination.
The raw, non-intact beef products, which include ground beef, come from JBS Tolleson, Inc, a meat producer in Arizona. According to the FSIS, the products were distributed under a variety of brand names including Walmart, Cedar River Farms Natural, and Comnor Perfect Choice and were shipped to retailers nationwide.
So far, 57 salmonella poisoning cases in 16 states have been connected with this outbreak. The USDA explains that most common symptoms of Salmonella poisoning are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever, and most people recover in four to seven days without treatment. However, salmonella poisoning can be especially harmful to young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.
The contaminated beef from JBS Tolleson was packaged between July 26 and September 7, 2018, and have the establishment number "EST. 267" in the USDA inspection mark. The FSIS urges consumers to check their refrigerators and freezers for packages of beef that fit this description. Consumers who find such products are urged not to consume them and throw them away or return them to where they were purchased. In other words, definitely be mindful when prepping those burger patties over the upcoming long weekend.
