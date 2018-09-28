In the story, Brown appears to be near a massive cliff. The cliff looks not dissimilar to the quarry where, in the first season, Eleven rescued Will (Finn Wolfhard) from a grisly death. What are the chances Eleven just decided to go for a swim at the quarry? The quarry is, per the first season, the site of the "door" to the Upside Down. It's where Dustin's (Gaten Matarazzo) compass led the kids when they went to rescue Eleven. Could it be in the third season? Potentially! We can't know for sure until Netflix decides we can.