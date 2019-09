Brown and the rest of the Stranger Things crew have been filming season 3 of the series in Atlanta for the past few months, but these new photos were taken on the west coast, in Malibu . Filming began in early summer and is still churning on to this day. The only clue about the new season thus far has been a fake ad that dropped in July . The ad hawked a fancy new mall called the Starcourt. Per the video — a well-produced vintage ad — the Starcourt Mall is the new hawt place in Hawkins to do Jazzercise, sip Orange Julius, and listen to your cool-ass Walkman. The only Stranger Things actors to appear in the ad were Joe Keery (Steve Harrington) and Maya Hawke (who will be playing a Hawkins newcomer in the third season).