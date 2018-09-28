Carrie is crass and unfiltered. She can “cuss like a sailor,” as my Granny would say, and as an overworked, underpaid educator she does not hesitate to unleash her sharp tongue on her high school students or her boss. As such, she certainly doesn’t reserve any pleasantries for her mismatched group of night school students. She’s tough, but passionate about education. But outside of her feelings about being a teacher, we don’t get to know much about Carrie in Night School. She is not above taking herself on an occasional shopping spree at Rainbow, and she is inexplicably good at professional fighting. But those are the only details we get about the film’s co-lead. It’s at the the end of the movie, in a moment that you could easily miss if you decide to check your text messages at the wrong moment, that we learn that she’s a lesbian.