All of this plays out on a backdrop of a couple of important life events, although the show deliberately keeps the timeline vague. ("It's like being in a fucking casino," one character remarks, lending us all a great metaphor for how this show make us feel.) Owen is on the precipice of a Big Deal Trial — not a pharma one — where he'll testify on behalf of his brother. Annie has a contentious relationship with her father, who looks like a robot car. (This show!) Meanwhile, the doctors operating the drug trial are dealing with their own trauma. By the time the drug trial ends, though, most of the chips have fallen. Just to keep everything in order, here is a timeline of every messy thing that happens in Maniac, the show determined to keep us on our toes.