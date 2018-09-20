Langdon (Cody Fern) has taken no time becoming the Queen Bee of the Outpost. He is running the show now as a representative of The Cooperative and the only person who decides who will make it to The Sanctuary. Here’s what we learn about the Sanctuary in this episode: absolutely nothing. Langdon shoots down questions about where it is, who’s already there, and who commissioned it by insisting that all information is classified. He’s nearly as vague about the criteria he’ll be using to determine who’ll make it there and who won’t. What Langdon does reveal is that he will question everyone individually and it should only take two days for his decision. Not everyone will pass, but he brought a small bottle of fatal pills for those who would rather choose suicide over an encounter with whatever feral beasts live beyond their walls. The purples — the VIP members of Outpost 3 — bicker amongst themselves about whether or not they should be entitled to a spot at The Sanctuary and who will be questioned first. Mr. Gallant (Evan Peters) is the winner of the latter debate.