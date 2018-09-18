Kanye West Is Supposedly Moving To Chicago — What Does This Mean For Kim?

Kanye West told Chicago high schoolers at Chance the Rapper's Open Mike event in Chicago that he has plans to return to his home city, according to The Chicago Tribune.
"I’ve got to let you all know that I’m moving back to Chicago," he told the crowd, which was comprised of Chicago high schoolers. West added that once he moves back, he won't be leaving Chicago again.
This is far from West's first major proclamation. He's been boldly manifesting his future these days via Twitter announcements — most of which end up needing a grain of salt. He recently said that he was going to teach a course at the Art Institute of Chicago and the American Academy of Art. And, he said that Kim Kardashian would be going to law school. Both turned out to be untrue.
Advertisement
The Chicago move, though, could be true. It's not uncommon for people to return to their hometowns, and West has a vested interest in his. That said, what will happen to Kim Kardashian, she who lives in Calabasas?
Only time will tell.
Advertisement