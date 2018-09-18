Story from TV Shows

Fans Are Outraged Over Mac Miller's Absence From The Emmys Memoriam

Morgan Baila
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images.
The most somber part of any award show is always the In Memoriam tribute, where an industry remembers the talented ones lost over the year. This year, at the 70th Emmy Awards, Tina Fey presented the segment which featured images and clips of Anthony Bourdain, Harry Anderson, David Cassidy, Aretha Franklin, and even Hugh Hefner. But, many fans noticed that one artist, and little known reality star, was missing: Mac Miller.
Miller died on September 8 in his house from an apparent drug overdose. In the week since his passing, Miller's friends and fans have been extremely vocal about his profound impact on their lives and the music industry at large. Plus, he literally had his own show. Many of those fans took to Twitter during the series to express their outrage and disappointment at Miller's exclusion from the tribute, People reports. Refinery29 has reached out to NBC for comment.
Fans specifically called out the inclusion of John McCain, who was a politician, and not a television personality.
