Fans Are Outraged Over Mac Miller's Absence From The Emmys Memoriam

The most somber part of any award show is always the In Memoriam tribute, where an industry remembers the talented ones lost over the year. This year, at the 70th Emmy Awards, Tina Fey presented the segment which featured images and clips of Anthony Bourdain, Harry Anderson, David Cassidy, Aretha Franklin, and even Hugh Hefner. But, many fans noticed that one artist, and little known reality star, was missing: Mac Miller.
Miller died on September 8 in his house from an apparent drug overdose. In the week since his passing, Miller's friends and fans have been extremely vocal about his profound impact on their lives and the music industry at large. Plus, he literally had his own show. Many of those fans took to Twitter during the series to express their outrage and disappointment at Miller's exclusion from the tribute, People reports. Refinery29 has reached out to NBC for comment.
Beautiful Memoriam but........ what about Mac Miller? #Emmys— Claire Légeron (@ClaireLegeron) September 18, 2018
Did they really just skip Mac miller and not give him a tribute? Yes he was a singer and not an actor but they did a tribute to Aretha Franklin and McCain who was just a politician so...what’s up? #Emmys— Jenna (@_jennaplot) September 18, 2018
hey #Emmys you guys forgot the great Mac Miller...— OKURRRRRRRR (@Jesuisunhorcrux) September 18, 2018
Fans specifically called out the inclusion of John McCain, who was a politician, and not a television personality.
The #emmys put John McCain in their “in memoriam” but not Mac Miller?— bella (@isabell_ah) September 18, 2018
yall put john mccain and aretha where was mac miller in that tribute? #emmys— vee (@veelove23) September 18, 2018
