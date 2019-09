Henri Bendel Is Officially Closed (For Good)

"We are committed to improving performance in the business and increasing shareholder value. As part of that effort, we have decided to stop operating Bendel to improve company profitability and focus on our larger brands that have greater growth potential," chairman and chief executive officer Leslie Wexner told WWD . "This decision is right for the future growth of our company, but not easy because of the impact to our L Brands family. I want to thank our Bendel associates for their dedication to this iconic brand and to our loyal Bendel customers." WWD also reports that employees will be offered retention bonuses and opportunities to apply for other jobs within the L Brands group, as well as severance pay and job search support resources.