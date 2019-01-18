Henri Bendel Is Officially Closed (For Good)

Once a go-to for high-end labels, Bendel's struggled to compete with neighboring department stores like Bergdorf Goodman's and Saks Fifth Avenue, which both sell similar goods. In 2014, the company began selling its own line of accessories, and beauty products, both of which never took on. Founded in 1895 by Louisiana milliner Henri Bendel, the store influenced fashion history in major ways. For example, Bendel was the first to sell Coco Chanel's designs stateside, and during the '60s, Andy Warhol was once the brand's in-house illustrator.