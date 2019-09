With Johnny Curry in prison, Wershe Jr. stepped into Curry's vacuum and climbed the ranks of the drug business himself. Wershe Jr. found success — by 17, he was bringing in $30,000 a month . Curry, however, attests Wershe never reached his stature. "Rick was nowhere near me, from a scale of one to 10," Curry told Click on Detroit . "I'm a 10. He is a two. They made him way bigger than he was." As such, Curry told Click on Detroit that Wershe's fate was undeserved. "Rick should have done seven to eight years and been home," Curry said — certainly not what happened to him.