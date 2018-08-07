Arie Luyendyk Jr. Visited Becca Kufrin In The Maldives — But His Visit Didn't Make It To Air

Lauren and I flew to the Maldives at The Bachelor and Becca’s request. It’s a conversation that unfortunately won’t be shown but it was really positive for all of us. You can imagine this trip could have been very difficult for Lauren but she has supported and stood by me in all of this... I thank and love her everyday because of that. We wish Becca all the happiness in the world and can’t wait to see how tonight goes!

