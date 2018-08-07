Arie Luyendyk Jr. Visited Becca Kufrin In The Maldives — But His Visit Didn't Make It To Air

On last night's episode of The Bachelorette, Arie Luyendyk, Jr. was nowhere to be found. But, he was present. He shared on Instagram that he and fiancée Lauren Burnham visited Becca Kufrin in the Maldives for the finale. They apparently filmed a segment with Kufrin that did not make it to the final episode.
"Lauren and I flew to the Maldives at The Bachelor and Becca’s request. It’s a conversation that unfortunately won’t be shown but it was really positive for all of us," Luyendyk wrote on Instagram. "You can imagine this trip could have been very difficult for Lauren but she has supported and stood by me in all of this."
Advertisement
Burnham and Luyendyk entered into their relationship on contentious terms. Luyendyk broke up with Kufrin on national television and swiftly directed his attention to Burnham, his runner-up. Burnham was notoriously quiet on the show and, to this day, has yet to give a solo interview. (A GQ profile on the Bachelor went awry when the interviewer deigned to ask Burnham a personal question.)
Kufrin ultimately chose Garrett Yrigoyen, a Nevada native who loves the way she said "bag." All's well that ends well, we guess.
Lauren and I flew to the Maldives at The Bachelor and Becca’s request. It’s a conversation that unfortunately won’t be shown but it was really positive for all of us. You can imagine this trip could have been very difficult for Lauren but she has supported and stood by me in all of this... I thank and love her everyday because of that. We wish Becca all the happiness in the world and can’t wait to see how tonight goes!
Advertisement