Recall Alert: Check Your Salads & Wraps From Trader Joe's, Kroger, & Walgreens

Yesterday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert for beef, pork, and poultry salads and wraps sold at several national retailers including Trader Joe's, Kroger, and Walgreens. The products are suspected of being contaminated with Cylospora cayetanensis, an intestinal parasite that can cause diarrhea, loss of appetite, bloating, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, muscle aches, low-grade fever, and fatigue, according to the FSIS.
The source of the possible Cylospora contamination is romaine, a food that often gets mixed up in recalls. Just a few months ago, an E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce grown in Yuma, AZ reached 36 states, and caused 210 reported illnesses.
This time around, the romaine thought to be contaminated was supplied to Caito Foods LLC by Fresh Express. Fresh Express has recalled the chopped romaine used in some of its salads and wraps, and Caito Foods LLC and FSIS are now working to remove the products from the supply chain.
In its public health alert, the FSIS states that the potentially contaminated wraps and sandwiches were produced between July 15 and July 18, 2018. They will have a "best by," "enjoy by," "best if sold by," or "sell by" date of July 18 through July 23, 2018. More details about the contaminated products can be found here. If you purchased any of the products on that list, the FSIS urges you not to consume them. Instead, throw the products away or return them.
