You have to hand it to whoever came up with the title of the Mamma Mia sequel, because Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again works on multiple masterful levels. There's the obvious reference to the lyrics of the ABBA song "Mamma Mia," which, in the unlikely event you need reminding, go: "Mamma Mia / here I go again."
The title is also a reference to the cyclical nature of life itself. Can't you just see a pregnant Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) leaning off the side of her Greek veranda musing, "Here we go again," as she ventures on a similar journey that her mother had undergone decades ago?
Finally, the title is also an invocation to the audience. Here we go again, people. Your favorite movie musical is not only back — it's jumping through time, too. In Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, we're going to meet younger versions of each of our beloved characters and discover how Donna Sheridan (Meryl Streep) got onto that island in the first place. Let's keep track of all the old characters, new characters, and new versions of old characters in the Mamma Mia universe.