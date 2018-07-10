"You try to learn as much as you can of the past history of that character. We decided that the Wasp was on the run for most of the film, so she would have a quite small wardrobe. Since she was a fugitive most of the time, we were trying to make her clothes such that she’d put them in a small suitcase or backpack so she could be self-contained and get on with it. We tried to make it athletic so she could run fast if she needed to. I put her in Balenciaga wrestling boots which we all loved, and she wore them almost all the time.