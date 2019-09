Wikipedia has compiled its own list of LGBTQ+- identified castmembers on reality television Love & Hip-Hop comes up again and again on the list, with dozens of queer hip-hop players. When Love & Hip-Hop first aired its Atlanta spin-off in 2012, it was full of woman characters who were sexually fluid. Most of them fit into neat bubbles of mainstream beauty for Black women, and were often romantically linked to men as well. For example, Mimi Faust was introduced as the girlfriend of music producer Stevie J and also the mother of his child. However, he was carrying on a relationship with another woman, Joseline Hernandez. It would later be revealed that Hernandez and Faust once had sex together with Stevie. Faust’s best friend Ariane Simone also came out as bi-curious during the first season. The queerness of these women was conveniently sexy in the way that women dating other women tends to be categorized under the male gaze.