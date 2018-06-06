This Designer Bike Is Almost Too Beautiful To Ride

The canon of cool, high-design bikes is surprisingly deep. There's the one Missoni created for Target back in 2011 (seven years later and we're still dreaming about it), Balenciaga's over-the-top, close-to-$3,000 version from last year, and now, the product of a collaboration between Italian beer brand Peroni and Martone Cycling. The Martone for Peroni bikes officially debuted last month, and are available stateside as of June 6. They retail for $895 and there's just 12 of them available for purchase, so if you're interested in owning the ultimate picnic-to-party bike, you should probably act now.
Martone is known for making colorful, museum-worthy bikes so pretty they're almost hard to imagine riding; and this one is certainly no exception. However, looking at the pictures, we can totally see mounting it on a wall in our apartment, filling that white basket with a rotating assortment of fresh flowers, and treating it as a veritable art installation. Because why not?
Advertisement
That being said, if you're into functionality, Martone is considered among the best (and obviously, the most stylish) cycles on the market. You'll be the inevitable talk of the bike lane. The bicycle, which features red and blue accents and pale blue Lucite pedals, is also loosely based on Federico Fellini's classic film La Dolce Vita, which takes place, of course, in Rome.
"Who doesn’t daydream about warm Italian summers? Both Martone Cycling and Peroni evoke ideas of carefree, light-hearted luxury – where for a moment, we set aside our troubles and get lost in happiness," Martone Cycling creator Lorenzo Martone reveals in a press release. "My family is of Italian lineage, so this partnership makes me happy in my soul. It feels like a celebration of the good life and a reminder to enjoy the simple pleasures. In the end, that’s all that matters."
If you're into the idea of high-style biking but don't have $895 to drop, well, you're not alone. But also, fear not! Martone and Peroni are conducting a sweepstakes to win one of the pieces, which you can enter until August 31.
Advertisement