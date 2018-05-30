Update: The Americans may be over but the series finale breakdown has just begun. Did you realize that the answer was in the first episode?
After six beautiful seasons, The Americans comes to a close tonight, and in anticipation, let's take a look at all the loose ends that need to be wrapped up.
1) What will happen to Oleg?
One of the highlights of season 6 has been the collective marvel that is Oleg Burov's (Costa Ronin) hot dad beard. In episode 9, he was taken into custody by the FBI — will he make it back home to his son?
2) Will Henry find out about his parents?
Henry (Keidrich Sellati) has always been the overlooked little duckling of the Jennings family. There have been episodes where the only mention of him is a throwaway sentence to explain his absence. It would truly be poetic justice for him to start playing a real, meaty role in this twisted plot at the very last second. Maybe he's the one who gives the whole thing up?
3) Is Stan's wife a spy?
I personally have suspected that Renee (Laurie Holden) is a spy ever since she swanned past Stan (Noah Emmerich) in that leotard at the gym. The series has left that plot line purposefully ambiguous, and it would make sense for us to find out in its last moments. Right?
4) Will Philip and Elizabeth make it out? Together?
Unfortunately, The Americans is not a happy show. And as a result, the odds of this couple making it out of this situation unscathed don't look so great.
5) If the worse should come to pass, can Philip bring his cowboy boots to jail?
The most important question of all.
