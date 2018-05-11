Story from Food News

Here's Where Moms Can Eat For Free This Mother's Day

Olivia Harrison
Attention moms! This Sunday is your day, and you deserve to be treated — multiple times over.
This weekend, at several restaurant chains around the country, moms can enjoy freebies from coffee and doughnuts to frozen yogurt and chili dogs. Moms do a lot of work they never get paid for, so now it's time for the below spots to return the favor.
Take a look ahead to see all the restaurants that are offering Mother's Day deals this weekend. Like we said, moms deserve to be treated no matter what.
LaMar's Donuts:
LaMar's Donuts is celebrating moms by treating them to free red velvet cake donuts and free small coffees.
Pilot Flying J:
Moms can get free hot or iced coffees of any size from Pilot Flying all Mother’s Day weekend-long (May 11-13).
Red Lobster:
Buy your mom a Red Lobster gift card worth at least $75 and get $10 off or a free appetizer. The freebie will be valid on future visits from July to September.
Ruth's Chris:
Ruth's Chris is giving out $25 gift cards to every mother who dines at the steakhouse on Mother's Day.
Shoney's:
At Shoney's, mothers will be treated to a free slice of strawberry pie on May 13.
Spaghetti Warehouse:
Every mom that dines are Spaghetti Warehouse this Mother's Day will go home with a coupon for a free entrée valid for their next visit.
TCBY:
Moms can get a 6-ounce cup or cone of frozen yogurt from TCBY this Mother’s Day.
Wienerschnitzel:
On Mother's Day, moms can get a Wienerschnitzel chili dog, a small fry, and small soda free of charge.
