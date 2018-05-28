So, Axe jumps to the next option: Taking the money of gangsters. It is, as Axe says, "unpalatable" — but it must be done, right? Axe and Wags (David Constable) head to City Island and meet with Frotty Anisman (David Krumholtz). Frotty's nickname comes from the word “frottage,” which the new trader (with fabulous hair) explains means dry humping in public. This is not the ideal person to invest with. He slurps oysters like it’s a sex act. In a way, Frotty is like Ari Spryos in that he doesn’t know what makes him so grotesque. With teeth gritted, Axe comes this close to taking Frotty Anisman’s money, and selling off a piece of Axe Capital. Then, Frotty asks for insider knowledge about Axe’s trades. That, Axe can’t abide by. He kicks him out of the office. At this point, a perplexed Wags utters the best line of the season: “You know I love it when you move with the mystery of Yahweh, but what the fuck?"