Call them, beep them, if you want to cast them: Sadie Stanley and Sean Giambrone have been cast in the Kim Possible live action Disney Channel Original Movie, Deadline reports. Stanley will play the titular Kim, and Giambrone will play Ron Stoppable, Kim's sidekick. No reports as of yet what rat has been cast as Rufus. The movie will likely air on the Disney Channel in 2019.
Judy Taylor, senior vice president, Casting and Talent Relations told Deadline that Stanley, 16, is an "everyday girl with an extraordinary spirit" while Giambrone is a "a magnetic actor" with "the right balance of physical comedy and heart."
This is Stanley's first major role, though she previously appeared in an episode of Nickelodean's Game Shakers. Giambrone, 18, is more seasoned; he appeared in The Emoji Movie last summer, and he plays the lead role on The Goldbergs on ABC.
In February, Disney announced that Kim Possible would return as a Disney Channel Original Movie after years off the air. The original series, which starred Christy Carlson-Romano and Will Frieden, ran from 2002 to 2007. For young people, the show was an addictive blend of action and drama. Kim, clad in her signature crop top and cargo pants (so '00s, so in trend right now!), fought evil alongside her best friend and potential love interest. Meanwhile, a naked mole rat was somehow also involved. The animated series itself incurred two animated DCOMs: Kim Possible: So the Drama and Kim Possible: A Stitch in Time.
"[Mark McCorkle and Robert Schooley] created an enduring character and kids all over the world found a friend in her, an average girl who just happens to spend her off-school hours thwarting evil villains," Adam Bonnett, the executive vice president of programming at Disney Channel worldwide told Variety when the movie was announced.
McCorkle and Schooley will also be writing the script of the live action movie.
