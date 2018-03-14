Celebrate Pi Day With These Sweet (& Savory) Food Deals

This morning when you unlocked your phone, and noticed that it was March 14, your first thought probably wasn't about the mathematical constant. We bet, the first thing that popped into your head was free pie. Well, it was our first thought too, which is why we have laid out several different Pi Day food deals. Take a look ahead to find out where you can go to get discounted sweet pies, pizza pies, and more.
Blaze Pizza: This Pi Day, Lebron James’ favorite pizza place, Blaze Pizza, is honoring the holiday by offering build-your-own pizza pies for $3.14.
Boston Market: Get a free chicken pot pie at Boston Market today when you purchase a meal and drink and present this coupon when ordering.
Whole Foods: This year, the grocery chain is keeping its Pi Day tradition alive by once again offering $3.14 off all large pies of any flavor from the Whole Food's bakery.
Winston Pies: This L.A.-based pie shop is giving away hand pie for $3.14 this Pi Day. While supplies last, choose from a variety of flavors, including Harvest Apple, Blue Ridge Blueberry, Dixie Classic Cherry, and Chocolate Cowgirl.
&Pizza: This Pi Day, &Pizza isn't just giving away free food. It's throwing around a dozen free weddings at its various northeast locations. Several lucky couples will get flowers, photography, food and beverages, a ceremony, and more.
