L.L. Bean Just Updated Its Lifelong Return Policy

Channing Hargrove
L.L. Bean's duck boots may still be going strong, but good luck returning a pair if they don’t work out. (Which is quite possible after the past holiday season.) Since 2012, L.L. Bean has reportedly tripled the number of boots it sells each year, telling the Associated Press that it increased production in order to have enough boots to meet the ever-growing demand. The company even projects it will sell 750,000 pairs this year, a 100,000 pair increase from 2017. "We are working fast and furious to keep up," said company spokesperson Carolyn Beem. "We have been expanding year over year over year."
But keeping up means making changes, including updating its return policy. On Friday, the Maine-based brand announced it would no longer accept an item returned more than a year after it was purchased, and you’ll need a receipt in order for the transaction to be processed. The reason? It seems customers were taking advantage of the retailer's leniency.
“Increasingly, a small, but growing number of customers has been interpreting our guarantee well beyond its original intent,” the company wrote in a letter posted on Facebook. The status went on to say: “Some view it as a lifetime product replacement program, expecting refunds for heavily worn products used over many years.” Then, some people allegedly took it even further: “Others seek refunds for products that have been purchased through third parties, such as at yard sales.”
Though L..L. Bean doesn’t think this update will affect the amount of returns each store sees, Twitter users had some thoughts, sharing their own experience with the retailer.
Consider now the time to double-check whether those duck boots in the back of your closet still fit. And if not, well, there's always eBay.
