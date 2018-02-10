L.L. Bean Just Updated Its Lifelong Return Policy

what is even the point of LL bean if i can't buy a backpack, wait seven years, and then return it???— cale g weissman (@caleweissman) February 9, 2018
LL Bean is tired of your shit, people. pic.twitter.com/HFPVFS8xfU— Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) February 9, 2018
I applaud LL Bean for taking action on this issue. Anyone who is upset by their new policy would implement the same thing if it was their company. People are taking advantage of it. Why should someone be allowed to return a well worn 10 year old jacket they scooped at Goodwill?— Lorraine (@Lemon_Lorraine) February 9, 2018
As a loyal LL Bean customer for over 40 years, I don’t blame L L Bean for doing this. Dishonest people abuse this goodwill policy and I am happy they are taking this measure so they can continue to stay in business! I would love to be a loyal customer for 40 more years!— heykiki (@heykiki) February 9, 2018
INBOX: LL Bean has had it with your b.s. pic.twitter.com/l4lZZZTead— Gordon Chaffin (@GordonAChaffin) February 9, 2018
Lol my grandpa used to buy LL Bean stuff at Goodwill and have my Mom and I package it up and "return" it to LL Bean for a full refund. He had a million schemes like this. RIP to one of Grandpa's not-very-efficient-but-favorite-ways-to-pass-a-Sunday cons. pic.twitter.com/qbL6XexSKd— Meagan Fisher (@owltastic) February 9, 2018