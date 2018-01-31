Southwest Is Offering Flights As Low As $49 — But You Have To Act Now To Get The Deal

We’re a full month into 2018, and we have to ask. How are you doing on those resolutions? Please don't roll your eyes. We're not trying to guilt you, we just want to help. Don't worry, we have absolutely nothing to say about those not-so-fun resolutions like flossing. The resolution we really want to discuss is your goal to travel more. It doesn't matter if you've yet to go on a trip or plan a vacation because the perfect opportunity to do so has just presented itself. Just 31 days into 2018, Southwest is offering some epic flight deals that will help you tackle at least one of your resolutions this year.
Advertisement
Right now, Southwest has deals on a variety of one-way flights. In the announcement of the promotions, the airline wrote, "Your resolution is on sale. Be happy, healthy, and head somewhere new." With this New Year's resolution-themed deal, you can get flights starting as low as $49. The most expensive airfare included in this promotion is $205.
So, you've decided you're definitely going to take advantage of this opportunity to make good on on of your 2018 goals, but now, you have decide where you're going to go. There are plenty of options. You can find low airfare for trips to parts of the United States you've never visited but have had on your bucket lists for years, like Austin, TX; Portland, OG; or Long Beach, CA. Another possibility is leaving the country, perhaps for somewhere warm. If you plan to fly out of Fort Lauderdale, you can get to Cancun, Mexico for $97; Belize City, Belize for $69; or Providenciales, Turks and Caicos for $59. Not anywhere near Florida? Low fares on flights to those dreamy destinations are available departing from elsewhere too.
With the many destinations choices, we're sure you'll find the right spot to kick off this year's travel, but make sure you book today because this deal isn't sticking around into February.
Advertisement