Listen up West Coasters. In-N-Out, the chain known for Double Doubles and Animal Fries just very quietly dropped a brand new menu item that's a bit of a departure from those fast food classics. We found out through FoodBeast that Hot Cocoa had been spotted at multiple In-N-Out locations in California, so we did some investigating to see if the drink has become an official addition to the chain's menu. According to a customer service rep, In-N-Out's new Hot Cocoa is here to stay, and it's now available at every location.
When we chatted with the rep, he informed us that the details about the new menu item had only recently been released. A few months ago, In-N-Out began testing the Hot Cocoa in locations outside of California, so if you've recently visited the fast food spot in any of the other five states where it's located, you may have seen the new item. Maybe you even sipped it? The representative also informed us that as of mid-December the Hot Cocoa had been rolled out at every single location in all six states.
When we first read about the hot chocolate spottings, we thought it was possible that the item was only a limited time holiday offering. Not so, however. The chain's rep confirmed that it was joining the menu permanently.
Based on the photos being shared all over Instagram, the Hot Cocoa comes complete with miniature marshmallows on top. According to The Orange County Register, the beverage is made with water, not milk, and it's priced at $1.60, though that may vary by location.
While Hot Cocoa does seem like an unconventional drink pairing for a cheese burger and an order of sauce-drenched French fries, we're confident fans will be eager to try any new item this cult-favorite fast food chain puts out. After all, it hardly ever happens.
