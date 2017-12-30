This Mom Celebrated A Special Anniversary For Her Daughter With A Kind Gesture

Sometimes, we say it with a delicious cake. Other times, someone reaches in and rips our heart right out with a cake. Thanks to one mom and her kind heart, a family celebrating their daughter's birthday received the surprise of a lifetime. A tweet from the 11-year-old's brother explaining the situation further has since gone viral.
So today is my sisters birthday and when we went to pick up her cake someone had already paid for it. It was left with this card... my family was speechless and we just want to say thank you to McKenna's mom and wish McKenna a Happy Birthday. There's still good in this world ?? pic.twitter.com/ev3IeQKu6q— Kyle Jauregui (@Shhwaggy_T) December 27, 2017
"So today is my sisters birthday and when we went to pick up her cake someone had already paid for it," Kyle Jauregui wrote in a tweet. "It was left with this card..."
Upon taking a look inside the card, it was clear that said mystery woman wrote a touching note that detailed her intentions.
"Dear Birthday Girl Family," she began. "In honor of my daughter's 10th birthday I have chosen your birthday cake to pay for. Each year I do this random act of kindness because I am unable to buy my daughter a cake of her own. Today is her big double digit birthday. Please enjoy your day." It was signed: McKenna's Mom.
A business card from the MISS Foundation, an organization to support families experiencing the death of a child, was also included and listed the date of McKenna's passing.
"My family was speechless and we just want to say thank you to McKenna's mom and wish McKenna a Happy Birthday," Jauregui wrote. "There's still good in this world."
In response, random people began sharing similar stories including @rsilver710, who apparently had just used their MISS Foundation card, too.
i used my card to buy a drink for the car behind me at @dutchbrosaz because that was something my mom and i enjoyed doing ♥️ pic.twitter.com/x5ElUSgm12— rachel (@rsilver710) December 28, 2017
"I used my card to buy a drink for the car behind me at @dutchbrosaz because that was something my mom and i enjoyed doing," they wrote. The tweet has seen similar success, with over 3,000 likes and more than 200 retweets.
If nothing else, this type of chain reaction indicates how important it is to look out for others — especially during the holiday season. Sometimes these moments do double duty, proving that "paying it forward" is never a bad idea.
