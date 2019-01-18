Where You've Seen The Cast Of Grown-ish Before

Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) — the darling eldest child of Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross) and Andre Johnson (Anthony Anderson) on ABC’s award-winning show black-ish — has been holding down her own story since January 2018, when Grown-ish first premiered. The Freeform spin-off follows the teen in her life as a college student at the fictional Cal U. That means every week for months straight, Zoey brings a healthy dose of Black girl magic and intersectional feminism right along with her.
Yara Shahidi — Harvard-bound herself — in all of her perfection is getting the spotlight she deserves, and she’s bringing some pretty cool folks along for the ride. The rest of the grown-ish cast includes some faces that you’ve seen before and some that you have not. From veteran comedians to singing sensations, there’s something for everyone. To get you started, I’ll give you a little refresher on some of the stars of the show and their backgrounds. You’re well on your way to being an official grown-ish expert.