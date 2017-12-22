Big news for a This Is Us star. According to PEOPLE, Alexandra Breckenbridge, who portrays Sophie on the NBC drama, gave birth to her second child, daughter Billie.
Breckenbridge and her husband Casey Neil Hooper, who is Katy Perry's guitarist, are already parents to one son, Jack.
"We made another one! Baby Breckenbridge Hooper coming this winter."
She was reportedly worried to share the news with the creator of This Is Us, Dan Fogelman, because she wasn't sure how it would affect the production schedule. It turns out, Fogelman couldn't have been happier for Breckenbridge, the actress explained in an interview with Us Weekly.
"I called Dan and said, 'I’m sorry. I’m pregnant,'" she recalled in a conversation with the outlet. "He was just like, 'Oh, that’s amazing! Congratulations!' He’s so nice."
There is still no word how or if her real-life pregnancy was worked into the plot of the second season of the show.
When TVLine asked the co-showrunner Isaac Aptaker about the star's real-life pregnancy having an effect on future plot points, he decided to keep us guessing.
"I don’t want to talk about that," the producer told TVLine.
If we were to guess, it sounds like we won't be seeing a pregnant Sophie in this season — the actress told PEOPLE that her pregnant belly could be "digitized out" on the series when more practical matters (like hiding in front of a counter) weren't effective. Still, you just never know with this show. This Is Us has been full of unexpected plot twists from the beginning. We'll just have to wait and see.
