Target, the store we all love to hate simply because it somehow seems to soak up all of our time and money, is once again proving it knows its customers better than we know ourselves. On Friday, the big-box retailer announced it will start offering same day shipping early next year. That means, anything you order, whether it's a dress from its new fashion-y line A New Day, re-upping your supply of Pixi’s Glow Tonic, or gum for your secret desk stash, you will soon be able to get hand-delivered. Talk about white glove service!
This move will be made possible thanks to the retailer’s acquisition of same-day delivery platform Shipt. According to a press release, when the service launches in select stores early next spring, customers will be able to click “add to cart” on a variety of items, including groceries, essentials, home, electronics, and other products to receive them the same day they place the order. Same-day delivery service is expected to be offered in all stores, and across all products, by the end of 2019.
“We laid out an ambitious strategic agenda in early 2017, which included a focus on giving our guests a number of convenient ways to shop with Target, whether it’s ordering online and picking up in one of our stores, driving up to pick up an order, or taking advantage of services like our new Restock program,” said John Mulligan, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Target, in a press release. He added: “With Shipt’s network of local shoppers and their current market penetration, we will move from days to hours, dramatically accelerating our ability to bring affordable same-day delivery to guests across the country.”
Similar to the way Amazon Prime works with two-day shipping, customers who wish to enroll in Shipt’s same-day delivery service will have to pay an annual $99 membership fee. But we have a feeling you won’t have a hard time getting your money’s worth out of it.
Advertisement