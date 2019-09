Target, the store we all love to hate simply because it somehow seems to soak up all of our time and money, is once again proving it knows its customers better than we know ourselves. On Friday, the big-box retailer announced it will start offering same day shipping early next year. That means, anything you order, whether it's a dress from its new fashion-y line A New Day , re-upping your supply of Pixi’s Glow Tonic , or gum for your secret desk stash , you will soon be able to get hand-delivered. Talk about white glove service!