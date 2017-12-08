This Olympic Skier Just Made It Super Clear How She Feels About Repping USA Right Now

Lindsey Vonn has competed in three Olympic games, under two Presidents of the United States — but she's making it clear how she feels about now representing the country under President Donald Trump.
In a new interview with CNN, Vonn, an Olympic skier, says that her allegiance is with the American people — not the President.
"Well I hope to represent the people of the United States, not the president," she said when asked about competing while Trump is president. "I take the Olympics very seriously, and what they mean and what they represent, what our flag means in the opening ceremonies. I want to represent our country well, and I don't think there are a lot of people currently in our government that do that."
Vonn also added that she would "absolutely not" accept an invitation to the White House as a Team USA member, were she to win another gold medal.
Vonn is currently the only American woman to have taken home a gold medal in downhill skiing at the Olympics, and is also the only one to have won four World Cup titles. The 2018 games will be the first time she has competed in the Olympics since the 2010 Vancouver games.
Before that, she's set to compete in the 2018 World Cup, where she hopes that the International Ski Federation (FIS) will allow her to compete against men.
"I kind of came upon the idea when I was training with the men in 2011 and 2012," she told us earlier this year. "All my training times were right there with the best male skier in the World Cup, and I thought, If I’m training with them, and I’m right there with them, why can’t I race with them? I’ve won more World Cups than any other female skier, and I think it would be an amazing opportunity to race against the men, because they're the next level."
