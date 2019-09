Sadly, I don't have a famous rapper to count amongst my best friends , so my I had to host a cooking show all by myself. A coworker mentioned how much she wanted to try a recipe of Martha's from her book, A New Way To Bake . I had it bookmarked on my shelf and figured there was no better time than the present to try it out. I like baking but tend to stick to things I know really well, like Tollhouse chocolate chip cookies. So, when it came time to attempt a peanut butter sandwich cookie, I felt intimidated. Even though I have a tiny, and often dirty, NYC kitchen, I do have a secret weapon: a standing mixer. I asked myself what Martha would do (the refrain, W.W.M.D., ran through my head all week) and prepped ahead of time. Instead of thinking of it as extra work, I tried to channel feelings of organization and intention. Nevertheless, I didn't read the directions thoroughly enough and had to wake up early one day before work to finish up. While I'm not at my most nimble or sharp-witted early in the morning, I was able to get up early and make it work — sort of. The resulting cookies were nothing like Martha's, but were a hit at work. I consider it a success.