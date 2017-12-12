At the end of the week of living like Martha (or, as I thought of it Martha Stewart Living, Sort Of), I expected to be exhausted and overwhelmed. But, as silly as it sounds, choosing to do certain things that seem like a chore with purpose made them more enjoyable. And while I may never be an early riser or know what it's like to have my own orchard, many of the cues I'd picked up from Martha herself were more easily adapted to my pizza rat NYC existence than I thought. My succulents are still alive, and buying expensive eggs did make me feel fancy. Making little choices like that throughout my week felt like mini vacations to a world in which I did have all the trappings of the Martha lifestyle. Getting up at 5 a.m., though? That's a nonstarter.