Production of an ABC talk show with Alec Baldwin is set to start soon. The show will be based on his WNYC podcast Here's The Thing With Alec Baldwin.
Production is slated to begin next week; however, The Hollywood Reporter says the deal between the Disney-owned network and the Emmy-winning actor is not yet set in stone.
While details of the new show are few and far between, it represents another step up in the relationship between Baldwin and ABC. He already hosts the unscripted gameshow series Match Game which features two contestants trying to match the answers of six celebrities in a fill-in-the-blank challenge. At the end of summer, it was renewed for a third season. Additionally, the actor recently signed a first-look deal to develop both scripted and unscripted projects, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
It looks like Baldwin really is putting down roots at ABC since moving over from Universal Television. Though he's now keeping quite busy over at ABC, Baldwin still maintains his relationship with NBC: He regularly appears on Saturday Night Live as President Donald Trump, a characterization for which he recently won an Emmy. He also signed on to star in NBC's live production of A Few Good Men, which will be produced by Universal TV and is set to air in 2018.
The partnership seems to be a good match. ABC Studios president Patrick Moran described Baldwin as "one of the most prolific, creative people in the entertainment industry," adding "We're looking forward to channeling that creativity in our studio."
What is still unclear is when the show would air. ABC already has a number of talk shows, including late-night hit Jimmy Kimmel Live. Good Morning America and The View are both morning mainstays.
Whatever time it ends up airing, it looks like we'll be seeing a lot more of Alec Baldwin on our TVs.
