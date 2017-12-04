This Is The Best New Oreo Rumor We've Heard All Year

If you’re nuts about Oreo, you’ll be thrilled to know that the brand is releasing not one but two new cookies flavors.
Yesterday, a snack food Instagram account called The Junk Food Aisle posted a photo featuring never-before-seen Oreo packages. The iconic blue packs were set against a green background that reflect this new flavor, pistachio. The yet to be released cookies aren't just regular pistachio Oreos, they’re Thins. Accompanying the photo, the Junk Food Aisle simply wrote, “Coming Soon! Pistachio Oreo Thins!” Based on the photo these Thins that are rumored to be coming soon will feature two chocolate thins with pistachio crème filling sandwiched between them.
While some Instagram users were busy arguing about whether or not these Pistachio Oreo Thins would be better on a golden Oreo Thin rather than a chocolate one — for the record, this writer is team Chocolate — the Junk Food Aisle quickly posted yet another nutty Oreo announcement.
The second Oreo photo shared by the account yesterday showed a large package of Oreos on an orange background. This box of regular Oreos is emblazoned with the exciting words "Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie Oreo." Unlike with the Pistachio Oreo Thins post, The Junk Food Aisle explained a little bit more about the cookie in this photo's caption, writing, "Coming Soon! Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie Oreo! Featuring a Graham Flavored Cookie and Peanut Butter & Chocolate Creme!
The comments posted in reaction to the Pistachio Oreo Thins announcement were fairly mixed. Some said, "My mouth is watering," while others went in the completely opposite direction and read, "THAT IS AN INSULT TO OREOS EVERYWHERE EW." In contrast, the new Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie Oreos received an overwhelming positive response. Since, chocolate and peanut butter is regarded as one of the best sweet treat combinations, this isn't really a surprise.
For now, both posts from The Junk Food Aisle are just rumors, but we have reached out to Oreo for comment or confirmation and will update this article as we find out more.
