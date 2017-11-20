Why A Police Department Tweeted An Open Letter To A Domestic Violence Survivor

It's not unusual to see advice and general safety tips on police department Twitter accounts, but on Saturday, the Lochaber and Skye Police Department in Scotland took to Twitter to shed light on something a little unexpected: domestic violence.
The official Lochaber and Skye Police Department account tweeted out a powerful open letter to someone they believe is a survivor of domestic violence.
In the letter, the police wrote that they have reason to believe the young woman they were addressing is at risk of domestic violence from a partner, and have received word from family and friends that she is in danger.
Advertisement
"We want to help you and are doing lots with other agencies to try to keep you safe," the letter reads. "You might not see us, you might not even like us being involved but we are always thinking about how we can help you."
They ended the letter by assuring her that they can help her, and that there is no excuse for domestic violence.
A letter to a young woman in #Skye.— Lochaber&SkyePolice (@LochabSkyePol) November 18, 2017
We know you follow this account and want you to see this.
We’ve told you previously that we think you are at risk of domestic abuse from your
partner.
Your family and friends have told you they think you are in danger – they support you and want you to be safe.— Lochaber&SkyePolice (@LochabSkyePol) November 18, 2017
You are not trapped and you are not alone, we can help you get out, your family and friends can help you get out and @scotwomensaid can help you get out.— Lochaber&SkyePolice (@LochabSkyePol) November 18, 2017
Call us, come to the Police station, phone someone, speak to local Womens Aid worker 01478613365 or 0800 027 1234.
There is #NoExcuse for #DomesticAbuse. Help is out there.— Lochaber&SkyePolice (@LochabSkyePol) November 18, 2017
While the World Health Organization reports that one in three women worldwide experience some kind of physical or sexual abuse in their lifetime, going to the police about it can be an uphill battle for already traumatized survivors — which makes it so refreshing that this police department seems to be making survivors' safety a priority.
Given that coming forward can be so difficult, especially for undocumented survivors who fear going to the police, the Lochaber and Skye Police are taking a huge step in making it easier for people to report abuse.
The Twitter thread garnered so many positive responses that the police department wrote a note of thanks, and reiterated that their message applies to anyone and everyone who might be suffering from domestic violence, not just the young woman they addressed.
"It was a reach-out to anyone who may be at risk," they wrote. "Anyone can be affected, but by reaching out we can start making a difference together."
If you are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224 for confidential support.
Advertisement
Read these stories next:
Advertisement