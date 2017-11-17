It's 2017, which means the bad news bears are eating all of our porridge. And for fans of Nashville, we're sorry to be throwing more cold water on your soupy cereal.
Entertainment Weekly reports that the beloved Country Music Television show will croon its last song with its sixth season. EW further elaborates that the upcoming last season will be split into two, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows-style. Season six will consist of 16 episodes, though we don't know how they will split up — we're going to assume that each mini-season will be eight episode a piece.
The series finale itself will air in summer 2018, which will almost feel like a victory for us all having made it that far.
In a statement, executive producer Marshall Herskovitz said that "all of us on Nashville are so incredibly grateful to the show’s fans, who convinced CMT to give us a chance to keep telling the story of these remarkable characters. And we want to return the favor with a final season that celebrates all the joys and passions, twists and turns — and amazing music! — that made Nashville such an exciting journey for the last six years."
Nashville originally aired on ABC, and was canceled in 2016 after four seasons. Fans raised a ruckus and convinced CMT to revive the show.
"After more than 120 episodes of unforgettable television, we believe that creatively it is time for the series to come to its triumphant close at the end of the upcoming season. We’re very proud of our incredibly talented cast and crew, the creative brilliance of our showrunners, and the loyal support of our great partners at CMT, Hulu, and ABC Studios. Most importantly, we owe a special debt of thanks to the Nashville fans who propelled the series to an incredible run. We owe it to them to make the sixth season the most exciting and memorable of all," said Kevin Briggs, the Chairman of Lionsgate Television Group, who produces the show. We'll be here when its time to toast a farewell to Nashville.
