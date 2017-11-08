Some holiday traditions, like buying a tree and wearing sparkly dresses to parties, can wait until after Thanksgiving. Other ones, however, we happily celebrate in November, like the return of Dunkin' Donuts holiday treats and cups. This year, the chain's seasonal offerings will land on November 20, but we have a sneak peek today.
The two drinks on the menu should be old favorites to fans of Dunkin'. The Peppermint Mocha is returning for another year, as is the Brown Sugar Cinnamon. Both drinks are exactly what they sound like: the Peppermint Mocha is a chocolate-y, minty add-in you can include in any Dunkin' drink: iced, frozen coffees, and espresso beverages are all fair game. Brown Sugar Cinnamon, on the other hand, is a more warming take on a holiday drink thanks to the baking ingredient additions.
Of course, what's a holiday drink without a holiday cup? The "Joy" cups are back for another year, evoking the same kind of retro aesthetic as in years past. Green and red, the cups evoke classic shapes like trees, holly, and candy canes.
In addition to returning favorites, there are also two new doughnuts on the scene. The Gingerbread Cookie Donut is a regular doughnut topped with smooth caramel icing and bits of crumbled cookie dough, creating the same warming holiday flavor as the Brown Sugar Cinnamon coffee beverages. The Frosted Sugar Cookie Donut is filled with a cookie dough icing and topped with crushed sugar cookies and is actually a new twist on another seasonal favorite: the cookie dough filling has been used in Valentine's Day heart doughnuts back in 2015.
If you want to celebrate the holidays while sticking to your everyday orders, never fear. The cups are, as always, available for all drinks, and two more doughnut options are regular menu items with a winter twist. There are Munchkins rolled in snowflake sprinkles, as well as classic icing doughnuts topped with the same decoration.
