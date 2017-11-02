Let's be honest: Fire emergency plans are generally pretty snooze-worthy, even if we know that those bi-annual fire drills at work are actually pretty important. But one building's fire escape plan has been making waves on Twitter this week, because it looks an awful lot like a vulva.
A Twitter user named Jason, @ayyjqce, tweeted out a photo of the escape plan Monday and pointed out how much the picture looks like a diagram of a vulva with a joke about men and sex.
"Most men can't find stair 1 roof access," Jason wrote.
Most men can't find stair 1 roof access pic.twitter.com/GwqkSIpjoS— Jason (@ayyjqce) October 30, 2017
If you're familiar with the anatomy of a vulva, then you know that stair 1 roof access is roughly where a person's clitoris — the "pleasure center of the vulva," as Planned Parenthood calls it — would be.
Advertisement
Jason's joke clearly hit home for many people. As of writing, the tweet has more than 100,000 likes and people are chiming with their own experiences of sexual partners who weren't familiar with the layout of their vulvas.
I don't know, most men I've had "read my map" have had little trouble finding both the Stair 1 Roof Access, and the hidden tunnel fusebox.— Amanda but Spooky. (@EyesofSyn) November 1, 2017
Damn place was on fire & my ex would keep going for stair 2, like, bro, stair 1 is RIGHT THERE— ?Scare-AHHH!? (@art_ticulate) October 31, 2017
But they’re more than happy to “accidentally” find stair 2 roof access.— Cara (@CaraFelicia) November 1, 2017
The jokes are funny, of course, and we kind of have to laugh, but they also point to a real problem with women's sexuality. Thanks to the dismal state of sex education in the U.S., a lot of people — those of us who have vulvas, included — aren't too sure what a vulva actually looks like or where to find the clitoris.
And that's okay — there's nothing shameful in not knowing and wanting to learn more. While this fire escape plan actually is a pretty good stand-in for a vulva diagram, it's important to remember that every vulva looks different and your clitoris probably won't look like the one that shows up in anatomically-correct models. So, if you haven't already, take some time to explore your own vulva.
Because there's a good chance that knowing what your body looks like will vastly improve your sex life — even if it just means you can help direct your sexual partner to "stair 1 roof access."
Read these stories next:
Advertisement