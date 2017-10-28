Mark Halperin Apologizes For Sexual Misconduct While Working At ABC News

In a statement to CNN, ABC News confirmed that no complaints of Halperin's misconduct were reported. In the decade since he worked there, he has gone on to work at a number of news outlets which he claims have a very different impression of him. "Those who have worked with me in the past decade know that my conduct in subsequent jobs at TIME, Bloomberg, NBC News, and Showtime has not been what it was at ABC," he continued. "I did not engage in improper behavior with colleagues or subordinates. If you spoke to my co-workers in those four places (men and women alike), I am confident you would find that I had a very different reputation than I had at ABC News because I conducted myself in a very different manner."