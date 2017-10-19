Disneyland Half Marathon & Several Other 2018 Races Have Been Canceled

If you were planning to participate in runDisney's 2018 half marathon at Disneyland Resort, we have some bad news. That race, along with several others planned for next year has officially been canceled, the Orange County Register reports.
RunDisney, the Walt Disney Company's race organization, announced the cancellations Wednesday, but said that races planned for Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris will still happen.
Construction at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA, on upcoming attractions like the 14-acre Star Wars Land: Galaxy’s Edge, which is slated to open in 2019, and a new upscale hotel would make it impossible to "deliver the runDisney experience our guests love," Disneyland spokesperson George Savvas said, according to the Orange County Register.
Advertisement
Savvas said he's unsure when the park will be able to host races again. Although it may be a disappointment, the news isn't shocking to runners who were looking forward to a Disneyland race. Seven months ago, Disneyland postponed registration for the Light Side Star Wars half marathon and the TinkerBell half marathon that were supposed to happen in early 2018, sparking rumors from the racing community that the park would cancel both events.
Peter Henry, who participated in the last three Star Wars races, told the Orange County Register that he's disappointed he won't be able to run next year and that Disneyland wasn't open about canceling the races sooner.
"I wanted to create my own tradition," he said. "So many people look forward to these races but we were kept in the dark since March. There’s a lot of preparation — from training, to rooms, to flights — that go on to be part of this. I understand what Disney has to do but I just wish they had better communication."
Savvas said that anyone who pre-registered for a 2018 race will receive a refund.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement