My dad got on the wrong bus and saw my mom, proceeded to keep taking the wrong bus for months to work up the courage to talk to her.— Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) October 17, 2017
And then invited a bunch of other people over to my mom’s apartment. She was like I WAS NOT HAVING A PARTY YOU GUYS FOR REAL.— Liz (@psyckology) October 17, 2017
And one of the girls was like “HI MAN WE DON’T KNOW. YOU HAVE BEER! COME HANG OUT AT OUR PARTY!”— Liz (@psyckology) October 17, 2017
MOM: FOR REAL GUYS I’M NOT HAVING A PARTY
And anyway that’s how my parents met. They’ve been married since for like 30 years. Also their initials are TAP and KEG. No lie.— Liz (@psyckology) October 17, 2017
My dad took her to Friendly's for ice cream, dropped her home. "I stood there looking up at her on the step and that was IT. I was DONE."— Caitlin Hannah (@TheCopyCait) October 17, 2017
I mean, can you blame him: pic.twitter.com/aHW5ieUFN8— Caitlin Hannah (@TheCopyCait) October 17, 2017
One day grandma's pipes were jacked up so she called the plumber. He showed up, saw her, went straight home, changed. Fixed pipes in a suit.— sandra gay o'connor (@marya_pasciuto) October 18, 2017
Some years later he ended up stationed in Italy during WWII, went to Gaeta and helped sneak a bunch of grandma's family out to safety— sandra gay o'connor (@marya_pasciuto) October 18, 2017
High school sweethearts. They had just celebrated their 50th anniversary when my mom died. Here they are senior year of high school ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YrjXc1hdNW— Jeffrey (@sosumi2) October 18, 2017
They met again after college and he was so stunned by my babe mom that he immediately, uh, went home and dumped his girlfriend of 2 years— hel ? (@elanpin) October 17, 2017
Mom undergrad at Davis, Dad grad student. Both marine biology. She was on the beach, he emerged from ocean in wetsuit, flippers, snorkel.— Scott "Iron" Madin (@ScottMadin) October 17, 2017
That during the convo mum said "god! You're the last man on earth I'd marry" dad said "I could take u home to my mum & she'd stop worrying"— Sophie Roberts (@sophielroberts) October 17, 2017
Friends set them up. They had a first date. Then my dad said "wanna come to my place to listen to some records?"— Didi Chanoch (@didic) October 17, 2017
She said yes. Never left.
They met on blind date and while out on said date ran into a pal who snapped his photo of them. pic.twitter.com/iKPryaTJ6f— Scaro Sheri-demon (@splityarn) October 17, 2017