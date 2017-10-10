This Hotel Owner Told A Woman To Go On A Diet After She Left A Bad Review

It's not uncommon for business owners to respond to feedback and comments from customers, but they usually don't respond by fat-shaming their patrons.
Unfortunately, that's what happened to Emily Chance, a woman from the UK who vacationed at the Nelcon Hotel in Blackpool, England, and told the Mail Online that after leaving a negative review of the hotel on Booking.com, hotel owner Ken Evans contacted her to say (amongst other things) that she should "be put on a diet."
Chance had booked the hotel in September to celebrate her two-year anniversary with her husband, Michael, but found that it left much to be desired.
"The property itself is in a bad condition the room wasn't too bad but very run down and more of an effort could be made to the rooms considering they ask for money," she had written in her review. "The cosmetics of the building were pretty bad. You can feel that the floors on the floor we were on are deterioting [sic] as the floor rippled underneath our feet and the squeaks were... the bathroom was clean but not to a five star standard at all."
Chance's review also complained about the bad smell of the room, as well as grime in the shower and unchanged towels.
After leaving the review, Chance said Evans texted her, writing, "For someone who has never been away before you do not come across as nervous in fact you come across as a nasty piece of work who probably should be put on a diet as you must hate everything and everyone."
Not only that, Evans told Mail Online that her review was "a pack of lies," adding, "I don't regret texting her at all."
Chance rightfully asserted that it was appalling to have a member of the staff send a message to her personal phone number to tell her that she needed to go on a diet.
"This should not be allowed, it was a little too personal and they had no right making personal digs to paying customers," she told Mail Online. "It is an outrage."
If you ask us, no matter what Chance said in her review, going so far as to personally text her to body-shame her is a step too far. Her weight, after all, has nothing to do with her review of the hotel.
