A survivor of the Las Vegas shooting has opened up about her experience that night, writing,"I strongly feel I need to share the good from our weekend at the event. I don’t know how else to reach out to the strangers who impacted our lives."
Kelley Pettit Huff, who says she was in Las Vegas for the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday night, shared a story on the Love What Matters Facebook page about how she and her daughter survived, thanks to help from strangers.
Huff had bought tickets for herself and her daughter Cassidy for Cassidy's birthday, "and as something to look forward to for her as she went through a grueling year of chemo."
Advertisement
During the course of the festival, she and Cassidy had a great time — strangers came up to them to say hello to Cassidy, and even dance with her. By Sunday, the last night of the festival, they were both fairly worn out, and opted to sit in the back instead of standing up by the stage.
"I was thinking to myself, 'What an awesome place to be right now,'" she wrote. "So many happy, smiling and peaceful people gathered in one place. We all know that changed very quickly."
As soon as she heard gunshots, Huff wrote, she called her husband, who told her and Cassidy to run as fast and far away as they could.
"To avoid being trampled, I practically picked Cassidy up and threw her through a pretzel stand or some sort of serving equipment and crawled through behind her and we ran as fast as we could," she wrote.
At one point, Cassidy collapsed behind a car, but an off-duty LAPD officer who happened to be there picked her up and began running with them, and his girlfriend grabbed Huff's hand and pulled her along.
"A few minutes later, we took cover behind another big truck when a retired Long Beach police officer told us to keep moving and his daughter, who is also a Long Beach police officer, put Cassidy on her back and ran," she wrote. "He told his wife to take us to their car and get us home and come back for him later."
Advertisement
With at least 58 people dead and more than 500 injured, the attack is considered the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history. Huff wrote that she feels "guilt and physical pain for those that did not make it out and those that were injured and for everyone who had to experience the terror of that night."
"I do not understand why this happened nor can I even comprehend it. It angers me," she wrote. "I must thank each person who assisted us Sunday night and got us safely home to my husband and my other three little girls. I LOVE YOU LIKE I HAVE KNOWN YOU FOREVER AND I WILL NEVER FORGET YOU!"
Read these stories next:
Advertisement