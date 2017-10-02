Shannon Purser Shared A Powerful Message About Rape Culture

Rape culture is schools telling victims not to report rape because it might reflect badly on the administration. It's kids being taught that sex is some all important milestone and that somehow you're not living if you don't have it asap. It's women's testimonies being disregarded because the accusation could "ruin the rapist's life". There's no instant fix for this mindset. All we can do is start from the beginning. Teach your children about consent. Take people seriously when they report rape or harassment. Visit RAINN.org for more info.

A post shared by Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) on Sep 28, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT