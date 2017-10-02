David Beckham is a diehard Game of Thrones fan. So it was his dream come true when he met John Bradley, the actor who plays Samwell Tarly, Bustle reports. He posted a photo of the encounter to Instagram, writing, "This man is a maester, he knows things...Was tempted to ask for a little clue into what’s next but was too starstruck."
Bradley was just as starstruck over the meeting himself. "This just happened!! The one and only @davidbeckham. What more needs to be said? I love this man," he captioned the same photo on Instagram.
Beckham's excitement isn't surprising, given that he constantly talks about Game of Thrones on social media. Just last month, he shared an Instagram photo of him and his son Brooklyn enjoying the show together. He's shared spoilers to the point that his fans have threatened to unfollow him. In July, he got a flurry of wrathful tweets for posting shots of the show on Instagram stories before it aired in the UK, Elle reports. Someone got so angry they wrote, "David Beckham casually spoiling Game of Thrones on his Insta stories like he spoiled the World Cup in 1998."
Fortunately, it looks like he's figured out how to express his fandom on Instagram without turning the internet against him.
Bradley's admiration for Beckham also appears to be genuine. He told the Game of Thrones fan site Winter Is Coming that as a Manchester native, he was a fan of Manchester United, a team Beckham's played on. "The two football teams we have [Manchester United and Manchester City] are doing very well," he said. "And maintaining that [hobby] is important if that was important to you before you’ve enjoyed any kind of success."
So it looks like this meeting was a big win for both parties involved.
