This News Anchor Went Into Labor On Live TV

When reporting on Twitter's potential new 280-character limit Thursday, NBC News 4 New York anchor Natalie Pasquarella went into labor — live, on-air — and didn't even let on that it had happened.
Her co-anchors were blissfully unaware when Pasquarella's water broke during the 11 p.m. broadcast, as were viewers. We're not sure how she managed it, but Pasquarella was able to keep her cool and only let out one nervous laugh to indicate that anything was going on.
If her coworkers hadn't have updated their viewers about what happened the next night, no one would have been the wiser. Of course, we doubt her co-anchors, viewers, or anyone else would have blamed her if the situation went another, much more freaked out, way.
Instead, Pasquarella just kept going until the segment was over and then let her team know that her baby was on his way a few weeks earlier than she expected. Her executive producer and other coworkers helped Pasquarella to the hospital where she and husband Jamin met their new son, Jamin James Pastore, who weighed 5 pounds and 6 ounces, thirteen hours later.
"A beautiful blessing decided to make his entrance early! Thankful for all of the well wishes. Our hearts are full," she wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo of her, her husband, and their new baby.
Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about or passing on kids, from egg-freezing to taking home baby and beyond.
