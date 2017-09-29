Twitter Wants To Know What Secret Message This TV Show Is Sending With Coffee Mugs

I might be the last person to notice, but what the fuck sort of mug fetish does Victoria Derbyshire have? Her set is conservatively 85% mug— Stuart Heritage (@stuheritage) September 28, 2017
Look at this. She's operating a 3MPP (three mugs per person) here, the maniac pic.twitter.com/LzGnW0RXQX— Stuart Heritage (@stuheritage) September 28, 2017
Keep staring at the mugs. When you stop looking at the mugs, they start creeping towards you pic.twitter.com/KN32JwSXL9— Stuart Heritage (@stuheritage) September 28, 2017
I'm still watching Victoria Derbyshire. Her stand-in today has THREE MUGS ALL TO HERSELF. I am agog pic.twitter.com/jZqXayNGi6— Stuart Heritage (@stuheritage) September 29, 2017
Now it's EIGHT. #VictoriaLIVE has now reached a peak of 8mpp (eight mugs per person). Can this be topped? CAN IT? pic.twitter.com/KVOFntkJqb— Stuart Heritage (@stuheritage) September 29, 2017
Bottom left. A rogue mug. Different branding. What does it mean? WHY IS IT THERE? pic.twitter.com/AK9Kb33mDQ— Stuart Heritage (@stuheritage) September 29, 2017
This is Mug Code: Someone is being held hostage. Please send help. Or biscuits.— Jacque S (@arminthedoor) September 29, 2017
Definitely coded message to some deep state agent out there. Good job uncovering this— Mrs Miller ? (@Topfluffer) September 29, 2017
On Wednesday morning a guest asked if she could take a mug home and was told "we don't have many of them".— Charlie (@CharlieEdmunds) September 29, 2017
There were four mugs on a table (with three people around it) and one of them was CHIPPED.— Charlie (@CharlieEdmunds) September 29, 2017
This has made me so happy. Please continue fighting the good fight against these tyants— Stuart Heritage (@stuheritage) September 29, 2017