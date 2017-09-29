Five Women To Follow Friday: From Susan Collins To Angela Merkel

Sometimes, it can be impossible to keep up with every woman making headlines. Who has the time? To make your life easier, we're highlighting five women you should follow this Friday. Check them out below.
Sen. Susan Collins
Why she's in the news: Sen. Susan Collins, once again, was one of the leading Republican voices who spoke out against the GOP efforts to repeal Obamacare. The Graham-Cassidy bill didn't even make it to the floor for a vote because Senate Republicans didn't have enough support to pass it, thanks in part to Sen. Collins.
A quote to remember: “The Affordable Care Act has many flaws that need to be addressed. The current state of health insurance, where premiums are skyrocketing, choices are limited, and small businesses are struggling, needs fixing. My focus will remain on remedying these problems.”
San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz
Why she's in the news: San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz has been leading the recovery efforts for her constituents in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. She has also urged the federal government to take immediate action and criticized President Trump for focusing in the island's debt crisis.
A quote to remember: "We need to get our shit together. And help needs to get into people's hands now. Not tomorrow, not later — now. "
"Dammit, this is not a good news story": San Juan mayor slams acting DHS Secretary Duke's comments about Puerto Rico https://t.co/mWdPEsCSHn— CNN (@CNN) September 29, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel
Why she's in the news: Chancellor Angela Merkel made history Sunday when she was elected to a fourth term by the people of Germany. Merkel, currently the longest-serving leader in the European Union, now faces the challenge of working with the first far-right party to be elected to the German Parliament in over six decades.
A quote to remember: "We expected a better result, that is clear. The good thing is that we will definitely lead the next government."
Where to follow her: Merkel has steered clear of Twitter, but she's on Facebook and also on Instagram as @bundeskanzlerin.
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee
Why she's in the news: Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee made headlines this week when she kneeled on the House floor to protest President Trump's comments against the NFL.
A quote to remember: "I kneel in front of the flag and on this floor. I kneel in honor of the First Amendment. I kneel because the flag is a symbol for freedom. I kneel because I am going to stand against racism, I kneel because I will stand with those young men, and I’ll stand with our soldiers, and I’ll stand with America because I kneel."
Proud to kneel in defense of 1st Amendment. https://t.co/unFA2ZBeBb #KneeIsTaken @realDonaldTrump #TrumpRussia @HouseDemocrats— Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) September 26, 2017
Rep. Kyrsten Sinema
Why she's in the news: Rep. Kyrsten Sinema is the first Democrat to announce a bid against Sen. Jeff Flake from Arizona, one of President Trump's harshest critics.
A quote to remember: "I really feel like I have a duty to serve and give back to this country, which has given so much to me. Working hard is all I know; it's who I am."
