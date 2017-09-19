This Tim Burton-Inspired Gingerbread House Is Heading To Disneyland

One of Disneyland's most haunted estates is bringing back a Tim Burton villain as the centerpiece of its creepy Halloween gingerbread house.
Oogie Boogie of The Nightmare Before Christmas (aka the film that totally creeped us out as kids) is making his triumphant return after a 13-year absence as part of the park's Halloween Time tradition.
This isn't your average gingerbread house, and not just because the tasty houses are more commonly associated with Christmas cheer rather than Halloween scares. Food & Wine describes it as a "six-foot ginger-dread house" with an animated seven-foot backdrop of...a sack of bugs.
Boogie stands with the roof pried open and a fork in his hand as over 70 gingerbread bugs scurry around the ballroom and its table. Shudder.
Disneyland Resort executive pastry chef Jean-Marc Viallet and lead pastry chef Edgar Urtola told Food & Wine that it took over 200 hours to complete the Halloween gingerbread house. And the ingredient list is hefty, to say the least: 200 pounds of gingerbread, 200 pounds of powdered sugar, four gallons of egg whites, 50 pounds of fondant, and 30 pounds of white chocolate.
The gingerbread house is part of Halloween Time festivities at the Disneyland Resort and it's not the only place you'll find Tim Burton-inspired themes. The park's Haunted Mansion Tour ride will temporarily be transformed to feature Burton's classic stop-motion characters. The makeover also includes jack o'lanterns and wreaths, creepy toys, and other Halloween Town characters.
Outside of the mansion, guests can visit the Main Street pumpkin festival and "after dark" versions of popular rides.
And if the gingerbread house makes you hungry, stop by New Orleans Square's French Market Restaurant to try the Oogie Boogie dessert. Food & Wine describes it as "a dark chocolate cup filled with layers of dark chocolate mousse, green pound cake and chocolate cookie crumbles with gummy worms." Yum.
