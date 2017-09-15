A Transgender Man's Topless Photos Are Going Viral For An Important Reason

#backday and #biceps in the books. Tried out some triple drop sets today to activate the #muscles I feel don't white burn as much as they should after my workouts. Needless to say, #mealprep later might be a bit tricky, but I'm excited to try some new #vegan recipes today! Check back later to see what we created today? ?
Hello, abs, my old friends. •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• I let my diet slip pretty hard for vegan donuts and other treats this last week, but I'm on the up and up eating clean again (and probably never want donuts again......unless they're ? cider donuts). #thisiswhattranslookslike #transisbeautiful #bodybuilding #bodybuilder #transbodybuilder #growth #gains #vegan #eatclean #transandinked #instagood #lgbtq #trans #transman #ftm #gay #gayboy
Change is always hard and different and confusing and frustrating, but most importantly, change takes time. Give yourself the credit of making it as far as you've already come and trust that you'll stay on a path you're meant to be. Clover and I have been writing some new music in our spare time (which has been rare as of late, but there!), so maybe if y'all are lucky, you'll get to hear some soon. I'm trying to get back into old hobbies to keep my mind going and give it less time to think about the negativity ?