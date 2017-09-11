These Nurses Didn't Let Hurricane Irma Shut Down A 3-Year-Old's Birthday Party

A group of nurses at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida became real-life superheroes on Sunday, for a little girl whose family couldn't see her on her birthday due to Hurricane Irma.
Willow Stine turned three on Sunday, two days after she was diagnosed with leukemia, CNN reports. She and her mother were staying at Johns Hopkins to wait for chemotherapy when the hurricane hit and her father and sister were forced to stay indoors.
"I was like, I don't know how much more I can take," Willow's mother, Jennifer Stine, told CNN. "My baby's turning 3 and has cancer and on top of that my 4-year old daughter and husband are an hour and a half away in a hurricane. I'm just trying to process all this."
She, understandably, wasn't able to pick up presents, or a cake, or decorations to celebrate Willow's birthday, so the nurses stepped in. They wrapped gifts from new toy donations sent to the hospital and came out carrying a cake with "Happy Birthday Willow" written in bright red frosting.
"The nurses were amazing. They're so wonderful," Stine told CNN. "She got to be a toddler again." Hopefully, Willow's dad and sister will be able to come celebrate with her soon. Stein told CNN that she feels more secure knowing that Hurricane Irma's path has weakened as it traveled toward her family.
