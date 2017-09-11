You no longer see pictures of my body this way on @Instagram for this reason. Having a six pack and thigh gap doesn't make you happy. Pizza and cookies are fucking delicious. And I'm sick of women being told they have to be anything other than themselves to be happy. I know I was in the #fitspo industry for years, and I still want you to care for your body - but ? this bullshit. You guys asked for a hashtag - so if you wanted to repost this with #fuckyourfitspo and @wayofgray - that would be amazing! Let's get this out to as many people as possible!

