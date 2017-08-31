Hello Kitty Bath Bombs Are Here To Make Adulthood More Fun

Sanrio and Fragrant Jewels have just given us something truly magical: Hello Kitty bath bombs and candles, Hello Giggles reports.
As if incorporating the most adorable cartoon character of all time into bath time rituals wasn't enough to get excited about, both items come with a surprise inside — one that gives you the chance to win yet another Hello Kitty product.
The Hello Kitty Bath Bomb Trio, which sells for $42.95, includes white, light pink, and hot pink Hello Kitty heads with glittery rose gold mica bows. The Sweet Almond Oil in them hydrates the skin, the Dead Sea Salt exfoliates it, hints of ginger blossom and coconut give your bath a sweet scent, and the color and glitter leave the water pink and sparkly. Perfect.
The bath bombs are so pretty you wouldn't want them to disintegrate — except that once they do, a Hello Kitty ring will emerge from inside each one and float to the top of your tub. There are 10 rings, including some with Hello Kitty resting on top of a red jewel, and some with her face in rhinestones.
The rings, worth around $30 each and made with Red Ruby CZ stones, aren't for sale anywhere else. And they're not ordinary rings: Each one contains a secret vault code, which you can type in online to enter the running for a $10,000 Hello Kitty ring.
Then there's the candle, which comes in a set with a bath bomb, also for $42.95. They're infused with Juicy Guava and Dewy Cassis scents and also reveal a ring (in a heat-proof container) when they melt. Each set comes in a cute red and white Hello Kitty bag for gifting.
Bath time with these sounds a thousand times more fun than playing with a rubber ducky.
